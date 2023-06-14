How to watch Temptation Island season 5 online: stream the steamy dating show

While some dating shows follow single people looking for love, Temptation Island turns that on its head by testing if four couples really are as committed as they think they are. The latest season of the reality show is arriving on Wednesday, June 15.

Temptation Island season 5 introduces us to four more couples, and a host of singles who are going to be trying to tempt them away from fidelity. Over the course of several weeks the couples, separated and living in different houses, will have to stand fast in their commitment... or see if the grass really is greener on the other side!

You can meet all the contestants in our Temptation Island season 5 guide, or when the season debuts.

If you're excited to watch the return of this steamy romance reality show, here's how to watch Temptation Island season 5 when it debuts.

How to watch Temptation Island season 5 in the US

You have a few options for watching Temptation Island season 5 in the US. The show airs each Wednesday, starting from June 14, at a regular time slot of 9 pm ET/PT, on USA Network.

You might have USA Network as part of your cable plan, but if not it's on Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Alternatively, you can use the streaming service Peacock to watch the show, and this service costs $4.99 each month for its ad-enabled tier or $9.99 for ad-free. The catch is that each episode arrives on Peacock the day after it comes to USA Network, so that's every Thursday beginning with June 15.

How to watch Temptation Island season 5 in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no official way to watch Temptation Island season 5 in the UK right now, though we'll update this article if a streaming or TV debut gets announced.

Previous seasons of the show have ended up on Amazon's Prime Video, and so season 5 very likely will as well, but we don't know yet for sure, or when that could happen.

How to watch Temptation Island season 5 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Temptation Island season 5, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Temptation Island season 5 or other content even if you're not there.