'Love Island' UK fans gutted as Sharon is dumped

Last night's Love Island UK 2021 saw Sharon Gaffka become the fifth islander to leave the show, and it didn't take long for viewers to express how they felt after this week's shock opening!

Sunday night started with a dramatic recoupling that saw yet another islander's fate hanging in the balance. After AJ Bunker started the decisions by choosing to couple up with Hugo Hammond, many fans guessed that the writing was on the wall for Sharon.

After all the boys had made their choices, it was down to Teddy Soares to decide who would stay and who would be dumped out of Faye Winter and Sharon. Given how Teddy and Faye seemed to be getting on really well, it wasn't a surprise that he opted to recouple with Faye and send Sharon home.

Sharon's departure proved to be one of the most emotional yet! Hugo was the first person to rush over to comfort her, Kaz Kamwi was gutted that one of her closest friends was going home, and Faye even burst into tears!

When asked to sum up her time in the villa, Sharon said: "My Love Island experience was a whirlwind! When I walked in I remember the first thing in my head was ‘don’t fall over!’ because I’m really clumsy.

"It’s definitely been something exciting and it’s the first proper selfish thing I've done for myself in my life. Even though I spent most of it on ‘Friend Island’ instead of ‘Love Island’, I wouldn’t change any of that."

Many viewers went straight to Twitter to express how sad they were to see Sharon leave. Some even highlighted how cute it would have been if Sharon and Hugo had grown to be more than just friends!

sharon deserved better #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xNVpFvdNk2July 18, 2021 See more

I actually like Sharon :( oh well see you #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BovYSHVf5lJuly 18, 2021 See more

As AJ coupling up with Hugo meant the end of Sharon's time in the villa, she had a few things to say about his new couple!

Sharon said: "I’ve said to him [Hugo] on multiple occasions that he needs to be more open-minded because your 100% perfect girl may never walk through the door. I think he gave AJ that chance but I think there are qualities that Hugo really needs that aren’t there in AJ."

Is AJ the girl Hugo's been waiting for? We'll have to keep watching Love Island to find out!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.