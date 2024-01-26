How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner: live stream Australian Open 2024 semi-final online for free

If anybody is going to stop Novak Djokovic from notching up his scarcely believable 11th Australian Open, it may just be one 22-year-old Italian who has taken him down twice in the last few months. The first men's semi-final at the 2024 Australian Open is set to take place on Friday, January 26 (starting Thursday, January 25 in the US).

You can watch Djokovic vs Sinner in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on because you can watch Djokovic vs Sinner live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Jannik Sinner was only 6-years-old when Novak won his first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2008. Another 23 (and counting!) later, and somehow there's still a debate whether the Serb is the one true GOAT. Certainly nobody has dominated Down Under quite like Novak — lifting the trophy for an 11th time this weekend would further eclipse Roy Emerson and Roger Federer, each of who managed six.

After losing a set in each of his first two matches, Djokovic has only grown in strength over the course of this tournament. And though he started slowly against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final, he only dropped five games in the final two sets to come through 3-1.

But on Friday he'll be looking across the net at a man who has managed to better him on two recent occasions. Sinner started off November's ATP Finals with a win over the world no. 1 (Djokovic would get his revenge in the final), before beating him again later that month during Italy's ultimately victorious Davis Cup campaign.

Sinner has yet to drop a set this year in Australia, blasting away Andrey Rublev in the last eight. Can he do the seemingly impossible and drop Djokovic in the semis?

If you're not sure of your best options for getting a Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch Australian Open matches like Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner for FREE. This match-up is expected to start at around 2.30 pm AEDT, assuming there are no delays.

You can tune in to Channel 9 or the streaming service 9Now, which has live streams of ongoing matches, as well as highlights for each of the matches that have already taken place.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch Australian Open tennis from abroad.

How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner in the US

The Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final will start on the evening of Thursday, January 25 with an expected start time of 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT in the US.

Our top recommendation for catching Djokovic vs Sinner and other Australian Open matches would be to use the streaming service ESPN Plus. It's covering every single serve, smash and volley of the tournament and, according to ESPN, its streaming service "will stream all rounds on all courts live". Simple!

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for a subscription, but many people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which offers it alongside Hulu and Disney Plus from just $14.99 per month.

If you have cable, then you'll also be able to watch Djokovic vs Sinner live on ESPN2. Alternatively, stream ESPN2 through various live TV streaming services.

DirecTV offers it in its Entertainment package for $79.99 per month (or its higher tiers), Fubo has it in the basic Pro package at $79.99 per month (or through its 7-day free trial), and Sling TV has it in its Orange plan from $40 per month (or its Orange + Blue package which is $55 per month) and half-price for your first month.

How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner in the UK

To watch Australian Open matches in the UK, you'll have to have either Eurosport on your TV package or to sign up to Discovery Plus.

For the latter, you'll need the Standard Discovery Plus plan (as opposed to Basic), which costs £6.99 a month and has no annual option (something that's worth emphasizing, seeing as the Basic plan does offer an annual option, but won't let you watch the tennis).

How to watch Djokovic vs Sinner from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Djokovic vs Sinner on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Djokovic vs Sinner match begin?

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner is slated to start at 2.30 pm AEDT local time on Friday, January 26. So that's 3.30 am UK or 10.30 pm ET / 7.30 pm PT on Thursday night.

Although some earlier rounds often see scheduled start times get moved back owing to prior matches running for longer, that's unlikely to happen at this stage of the tournament.

All you need to know about Djokovic vs Sinner

What court is Djokovic vs Sinner on? Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner will take place at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena — the venue's main court. Named for Australia's multi-Grand Slam winning tennis player Rod Laver who dominated the men's game in the 1960s, it holds just shy of 15,000 fans (14,820 to be precises) and was the first ever tennis venue to feature a retractable roof when it was completed and opened in 1988.

What is the Djokovic vs Sinner head-to-head record? Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner have matched up six times in singles matches in the past, with the Serb victorious on four occasions. They have never met on an Australian court, but have played at Wimbledon twice — Djokovic winning both times, including last year's semi-final. The pair exchanged wins at the ATP Finals in November, but Sinner won last time they met in the Davis Cup. Played: 6

Djokovic won: 4

Sinner won: 2