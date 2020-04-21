What original shows are on HBO Max?

Source: WarnerMedia (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Best answer: There will be a few original shows on HBO Max at launch, with more coming throughout the year. You can view the current list below.

The service: HBO Max ($15/month at HBO)

There's a lot of original content coming to HBO Max

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

If you're a little confused about the difference between HBO and HBO Max, we don't blame you. But here's an easy way to think about it: HBO is HBO. HBO Max is the legacy HBO — plus a whole lot more. It'll include shows from a number of other WarnerMedia-owned properties, like Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, TNT, truTV, CNN, and select shows from Turner Classic Movies, among others.

That means you'll get original HBO shows like Westworld (which is currently wrapping up its three-season run) and Insecure and The Plot Against America , for some current fare, and you'll have access to plenty of older HBO shows, too. (As in, the legacy of the legacy shows.)

There's a bunch of children's content, too, so it's not just the adults who are taken care of.

And then there are shows from the the aforementioned networks, like the excellent Tacoma FD on truTV, or the entire South Park vault — plus three new seasons — from Comedy Central. So you get the idea. There will be a lot of old favorites on HBO Max, thanks to WarnerMedia.

And HBO Max will have a lot of original content.

The roster will be a bit meager at first, with some six new shows on launch day . Those are:

Craftopia

Legendary

Love Life

Looney Tunes Cartoons

The Not Too Late Show With Elmo

On The Record

But that's just for starters.

"It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a press release. "The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come."

After the initial launch on May 27, HBO Max will roll out additional shows throughout the summer and fall. They'll include

The Flight Attendant , staring (and executive-produced) by Kaley Cuoco

The Friends unscripted cast reunion

A new season of Search Party

Expecting Amy , which follows comedian Amy Schumer during her pregnancy

Sci-Fi series Raised by Wolves , from director Ridley Scott

Comedy series Close Enough

And the long-awaited Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO , the first of four Adventure Time specials.

Need more? Because HBO Max will have even more. Including DC's Doom Patrol, Gossip Girl, and Let Them All Talk.

And that's just for starters. While the worldwide shutdown in the spring of 2020 will most certainly affect launch dates of new shows that were in production, it's safe to say that HBO Max is in it for the long haul, and we'll see new originals on the service on the regular.