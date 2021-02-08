Paramount Plus: Price, release date, movies, shows and more about the streaming service

CBS All Access will become Paramount Plus on March 4, 2021. The transition has been months in waiting after parent company ViacomCBS announced the major rebranding in late 2020.

In a lot of ways, Paramount+ will be a lot like the CBS All Access service we've come to expect. That means great CBS shows. That means great series from other ViacomCBS brands. It means a world of great movies from the larger Paramount family.

And it also will mean live sports that you can't watch anywhere else in the United States.

Let's dive into it — this is everything you need to know about Paramount+.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. Why the change? Paramount is a more global brand, whereas CBS is a domestic U.S. thing.

You'll be able to watch all your favorite CBS All Access shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, The Stand, The Twilight Zone, The Good Fight and more on Paramount Plus, just as you did on CBS All Access.

Same goes for all the other ViacomCBS content you've come to known and love on CBS All Access. That includes all the incredible content from the Smithsonian Channel. Everything from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. And it means all the CBS shows.

And just like CBS All Access, Paramount Plus will will have a ton of Paramount Pictures films at the ready.

Paramount+ also will see new films premiere on the streaming service. That includes The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, as well as the spin-off series Kamp Koral. Both will be available on Day 1 when Paramount+ launches on March 4.

Other new exclusive series include:

The Offer: A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather.

A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather. Lioness: A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist.

A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist. MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40: A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time.

A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time. The Real Criminal Minds: A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show.

A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show. A revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+.

And just announced is Chiwetel Ejifor starring in a new series based on The Man Who Fell to Earth.

(There's also talk of a Frasier revival.)

"The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run" will premiere on Paramount+ the same day as it's in theaters on March 4, 2021. (Image credit: Paramount+)

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

For now, we're not aware of any changes in price as CBS All Access transitions to Paramount Plus. That means you can expect the Paramount Plus price to be $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising with the on-demand content, and $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of the advertising.

But your best bet is going to be to pay for a year at a time, which will get you ad-free viewing for $99 a year, and the limited commercial version for $59.99 a year.

CBS All Access hasn't seen any price increases in recent memory, however. So if at some point Paramount+ were to raise its prices by a dollar or two, we wouldn't be completely surprised.

Limited Commercials Commercial-Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $59.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes Max simultaneous streams Three Three

Are there any Paramount Plus discounts?

If you don't yet have CBS All Access and were thinking about giving it a go, now's a great time. Because you can snag 50 percent off your first year if you opt for an annual subscription.

Use code PARAMOUNTPLUS to get 50 percent off that first year, which means either $30 for the version with advertising, or $50 for the annual subscription without advertising.

That's really tough to beat.

When does Paramount Plus launch?

Paramount+ launches in the United States on March 4, 2021. At that point, CBS All Access will transition to become Paramount Plus.

Where is Paramount Plus available?

Along with the change from CBS All Access to Paramount+ in the United States, Paramount+ will debut in new international markets, too.

That includes Latin America on March 4, the Nordics on March 25, 2021, and Australia in mid-2021.

Will I still get CBS on Paramount Plus?

You'll still be able to watch a live stream of your local CBS affiliate on Paramount Plus. That's handy for things like watching the Super Bowl on CBS, or other live sporting events.

Or even if you just want to catch your local news on Paramount+, you'll be able to do it just the same as you did on CBS All Access.

And if you have a current cable subscription (or a subscription to some other streaming service like YouTube TV), you'll be able to log in to watch that live CBS feed. But you'll still have to pony up for all the on-demand content.

Are there sports on Paramount Plus?

Yes! Just as there are sports on CBS All Access, there are sports on Paramount+. That includes domestic sports like the PGA Tour, NFL football, college football, and more. (You'll need your local CBS affiliate for a lot of that.)

And Paramount Plus also will still have the exclusive sports we've come to enjoy on CBS All Access. That's things like the UEFA Champions League, which pits the bets European football (soccer) clubs against each other. It means things like the U.S. National Women's Soccer League.

And that's just for starters.

What do I have to do to transition to Paramount Plus?

This is the really cool part. You won't have to do anything to switch from CBS All Access to Paramount+. Instead of going to CBS.com/all-access, you'll go to ParamountPlus.com. (And if they do things right, CBS All Access will just redirect to Paramount+.)

Your existing CBS All Access email and password will work on Paramount+.

There's a good chance that you also won't even have to download a new app and that the old CBS All Access apps will just update to become Paramount+. We'll know more about that as we get closer to March 4, however.