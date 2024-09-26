The Graham Norton Show season 32: release date, celebrity guests and everything we know

Graham is back to welcome more glittering guests to his famous sofa in The Graham Norton Show season 32. As always the host will welcome the biggest stars of film, TV and music to chat about their latest projects - all while he teases more hilarious anecdotes from them all!

As ever, we should expect lots of laughs, unbelievable stories and maybe even some unlikely friendships as Graham brightens up our Friday evenings once again.

And of course, the infamous Red Chair will return, where members of the public share their best stories and Graham and his guests must decide if it is a winner or not!

Here is everything we know about The Graham Norton Show season 32...

The Graham Norton Show season 32 starts on BBC One on Friday, September 27 at 10.40pm.

The show will air weekly in the same time slot and you'll also be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer after each episode has aired.

Graham is ready to welcome more famous faces to his red sofa. (Image credit: BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick)

The Graham Norton Show season 32 celebrity guests

Episode one - Friday, September 27

The first episode will see Hollywood great Demi Moore, starring in the critically acclaimed body horror The Substance join Graham for her first-ever visit to his show. The host will also be joined by music superstar and actor Lady Gaga, playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, Oscar-nominated Irishman Colin Farrell, taking the title role in new series The Penguin, and actor/film-maker Richard Ayoade, talking about his hilarious new book The Unfinished Harauld Hughes. Plus there will be live music from Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.

Episode two - Friday, October 4

Hugh Grant joins Graham as he talks about being the villain in the new horror movie Heretic, Hollywood star Sebastian Stan talks about his remarkable roles in A Different Man and as Donald Trump in The Apprentice, the hilarious Greg Davies chats about his new series of The Cleaner, and iconic singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry, who has written about the connections running through her life, relationships and music career in her book, A Thousand Threads. Plus, music from Little Mix-er turned solo star Perrie.

We will update this guide with more celebrity guests when they are announced...

Is there a trailer for The Graham Norton Show season 32?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.