How to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? online from anywhere

Want to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? Here's where you need to go.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is a three part murder-mystery drama based on the classic 1934 novel penned by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

The story follows childhood friends Bobby Jones (here played by Will Poulter who is due to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in May 2023) and socialite Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent (Lucy Bonyton) as they turn their hands at becoming amateur sleuths.

How to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? UK: ITV1/ITVX US: BritBox (opens in new tab)

Bobby stumbles across a man who appears to have fallen from a cliff who utters the titular cryptic question before passing away. From then on, Bobby and Frankie endeavour to get to the bottom of exactly what happened to the stranger, and when their investigation takes them to a fancy country house in Hampshire, the pair find themselves in for more trouble than they probably bargained for...

Intrigued? Here's how to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? so you can see how this mystery unfolds...

How to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? in the UK

Why Didn't You Ask Evans? originally aired in the UK (and the US!) as a BritBox exclusive in April 2022, but the three-parter is getting fresh buzz because the drama is being aired over the Easter weekend on ITV1.

The first episode airs on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 9 pm, with the remaining two episodes airing on subsequent night on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11 at the same time in the same place.

If you can't wait to watch the remaining episodes, you can also stream all three parts of Why Didn't They Ask Evans? right now on ITV's streaming service, ITVX (which has been the home of BritBox content in the UK since the service launched late last year).

How to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? in the US

You can find Why Didn't They Ask Evans? on BritBox in the United States. If you're not already signed up, a monthly subscription to BritBox will run you $7.99 a month or $79.99 for an annual subscription.

You can also pick it up as a Prime Video channel; don't forget to check out our recommendations for the best Prime Video channels you should be subscribed to to maximise your streaming options.

(opens in new tab) BritBox on Amazon ... BritBox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Your subscription, including billing, is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

How to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans? online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.