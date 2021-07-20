'Love Island' UK fans want Liam and Millie to win the series

Liam gets ready to custard pie one of the girls during the "Song, Marry, Pie" challenge.

Monday night's Love Island saw some couples shaken up by a saucy challenge, but some viewers are convinced that one couple in particular is guaranteed to win already!

Liam Reardon and Millie Court were both late entries to the villa, but ever since they coupled up for the first time they've only been growing stronger together, especially after they were sent to The Hideaway to share a very steamy night. During the latest challenge, "Snog, Marry, Pie", some viewers started to wonder whether they'd end up being the winning couple this year.

In the challenge, every islander had to select one islander to snog, one islander that they would have to propose to, and one islander who they could smack in the face with a custard pie!

There were a few surprises along the way (including bombshell Danny Bibby snubbing Lucinda Strafford and opting to snog AJ Bunker instead), but no one was shocked when Liam proposed to Millie. When it came to Millie's turn, she went right back to Liam for another snog.

After Liam and Millie shared their very romantic kiss, fans headed over to Twitter to express how invested they were in the happy couple and their hope that they'd stay together.

Some viewers have previously predicted that day one couple Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole would secure the win. However, more and more Love Island fans now think that #Jiberty will be challenged by Liam and Millie, as they seem to have some of the strongest chemistry out of all the couples currently in the villa.

Fans took to Twitter to share their predictions that Liam and Millie could well be this years Love Island winners, saying how it would make them happy and that they admire Liam for his loyalty to Millie!

I hope Millie and Liam win love island they’re the only ones on there with actual chemistry 🤣July 16, 2021 See more

whyyyyyyy do i feel like… millie & liam…. might win it 👀 gotta feeling #loveislandJuly 12, 2021 See more

millie & liam better win love island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OvRe0T87qHJuly 19, 2021 See more

I actually really like Liam and Millie as a couple like he has banter with the other girls but remains loyal I really think they could potentially win #LoveIslandJuly 19, 2021 See more

millie and liam could win tomorrow and i’d be happy👏🏾 #LoveIsland https://t.co/clixojocEnJuly 19, 2021 See more

Liam wasn't in some viewers' good books for failing to turn down AJ's advances, but it seems that viewers have come back around to him because of his relationship with Millie. Will they go on to win the show? Or, will another couple end up getting to take the £50,000 cash prize home to England? Let's hope they survive the public vote and stay in the villa after tonight...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.