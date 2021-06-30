‘Holby City’ spoilers: Jeni Sinclaire EXPOSED?
Airs on either Tuesday 6th or Wednesday 7th July 2021 at 19.50pm on BBC1 depending on Euro 2020 football fixtures.
In recent weeks, Holby's director of funding Jeni Sinclaire has been a huge support to new beau Fletch as his relationship with teenage daughter Evie has become strained. However, in tonight's Holby City (BB1 7.50pm – see our TV Guide for listings) it’s revealed Jeni’s not all she seems.
With the hospital under inspection, Jeni’s horrified when she spots patient Rich on Keller. Rich claims he’s been bitten by a dog - but the bite mark is clearly from a human. It turns out Jeni knows Rich; Jeni grooms underage girls for paying men and Rich is a client of her illicit operation.
Jeni wants to keep her two lives very separate, so she doesn’t appreciate Rich turning up at her place of work, and being around her new Holby family, namely Fletch and Evie - and it’s not long before Rich notices young Evie on the ward.
Later, when Jeong suggests getting the police involved in Rich’s case, Jeni fears her dirty secret will be exposed. Rich says he’ll keep quiet if Jeni finds him a new girl - and he sets his sights on Evie…
Meanwhile, Ange thinks she may be experiencing early signs of the menopause, and she really starts feeling her age when boyfriend Josh’s mum Elaine is admitted onto AAU and is clearly not impressed to discover her son is dating a woman in her forties!
As she battles hot flushes, tiredness and nausea, Ange worries she’s holding Josh back from a future of parties, travelling and having children.
But are those days firmly behind her?
Holby City continues Tuesdays on BBC1
