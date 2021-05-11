'Alma’s Not Normal' — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Alma's Not Normal is a new BBC2 series about Boltonian wild-child, Alma Nuthall and her family of eccentric, unruly women. The series is written and executive produced by Sophie Willan, who also plays the titular role of Alma. The series saw a successful pilot episode, which received a BAFTA nomination for Best Writing: Comedy in 2020.

Speaking about the new series, Sophie Willan says: “I’m delighted that filming is underway for series one of Alma’s Not Normal, and even happier to be working alongside such a fantastic group of actors! We can’t wait for audiences to learn more about Alma’s world and the eclectic mix of characters that surround her.”

Here's everything we know about Alma's Not Normal so far...

Currently there's no confirmed release date for Alma's Not Normal as it's still in production, but we'll let you know when a date has been announced.

What is the plot?

Alma's Not Normal follows Alma as she tries to get her life back on track after a break-up. However it's no easy task because she's got no job, no qualifications, and is known for being quite the rebel!

On top of this, Alma's family is dealing with a whole host of problems. Her mum, who is battling a heroin addiction, has been sectioned for arson and her vampish Grandma Joan wants nothing to do with it, causing further complications for Alma. The series is described as "bitingly funny" and deals with topics such as class, sexuality, mental health and substance abuse / addiction.

Nerys Evans, Executive Producer for Expectation, says: "We’re delighted to be making a full series of Alma’s Not Normal, after such a wonderful response to the pilot. Sophie is an incredible talent — she is such a gifted writer and performer and has written something that feels both utterly modern and yet timeless. With Gill Isles Producing and Andrew Chaplin Directing, we have an extraordinary team around Sophie to bring Alma to life."

Who's in the cast?

A great cast has been confirmed to join Sophie Willan in Alma's Not Normal, with many returning from the original pilot episode. Here's the full cast list so far:

Siobhan Finneran ( Happy Valley, Downton Abbey )

) Lorraine Ashbourne ( The Crown, Cheat )

) Jayde Adams ( Crazy Delicious )

) James Baxter ( Still Open all Hours, Emmerdale )

) Nicholas Asbury ( Doctor Who, Chewing Gum )

) Thanyia Moore ( The Duchess, Jamie Johnson )

) Dave Spikey ( Phoenix Nights )

) Ben Willbond (Ghosts, Yonderland)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet as the series is still in production — watch this space!