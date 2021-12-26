Here's how to watch Around the World in 80 Days online from anywhere in the world.

Around the World in 80 Days is a new drama that sees David Tennant taking up the role of globetrotting adventurer, Phileas Fogg, alongside his newly-employed French valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and journalist Abigail "Fix" Fortescue (Leonie Benesch).

Like every other adaptation of Jules Verne's classic tale of adventure, this BBC and PBS Masterpiece series follows the intrepid trio as they journey across the globe, hoping to win an outlandish bet.

This show's creators are so confident they've got a hit on their hands that they have already greenlit a second series and announced an adaptation of Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

Here's all the info you need to know to watch Around the World in 80 Days online anywhere in the world.

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online in the UK

Around the World in 80 Days is part of the BBC1 Christmas TV line-up this year. The series premieres on BBC1 with a double bill on Boxing Day at 5:50 pm and 6:40 pm. The show will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. See our Christmas TV guide for more top shows to watch over the festive season.

How to watch 'Around the World in 80 Days' online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Around the World in 80 Days via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online in the US

Around the World in 80 Days premieres on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST.

US viewers will be able to watch this new adaptation of the series on their local PBS station, the PBS Masterpiece site, and on the PBS video app. The PBS video app is available on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung smart TVs, and Chromecast.