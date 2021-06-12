UFC 263 Prelims will have nine action-packed fights leading up to the Pay-Per-View Main Event, so MMA fans want to learn the best options for how to watch UFC 263 Prelims live stream. The Featured Fight of the UFC 263 Prelims sees a powerful puncher looking for a rebound win against a kickboxing star on a long winning streak.

You can watch the UFC 263 Prelims either on ESPN+ on ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or on ESPN. If you choose to watch on ESPN+, all you will need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $6 a month or $60 a year, and you can get it by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN+ is also where you go to purchase the UFC 263 PPV main card, including the Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 main event.

If you choose to watch on ESPN, you can access it on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Fubo TV.

Either way, you can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. Plus, you can always add on the UFC 263 Pay-Per-View featuring Adesanya vs. Vettori 2.

UFC 263 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno • Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz • Demian Maia vs. Delal Muhammad • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Prelims • Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell • Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart • Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood • Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Prelims • Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis • Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola • Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson • Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini • Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

When is UFC 263?

UFC 263 will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 12, from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

UFC 263 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and the Prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Adesanya vs. Vettori 2.

In the U.K., UFC 263 is available on BTSport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. The Prelims begin at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch the UFC 263 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 263 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. This Prelims Card includes nine fights including a bout between two Lightweight fighters, when Drew Dober (23-10) takes on Brad Riddell (9-1).

You can get the full UFC 263 Prelims as part of ESPN+ or in the Disney Bundle. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you all three hours of action from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., including Dober vs. Riddell. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too. The Disney Bundle gives you everything from ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu with entertainment for the entire family.

You can also get the UFC 263 Prelims from ESPN on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Coverage of the UFC 263 Early Prelims and Prelims begins on ESPN at 6 p.m. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2. (See all Fubo TV channels.) Meanwhile Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to get these channels. (See all Sling TV channels .)

Learn How to Watch UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

Hulu with Live TV offers a helpful free trial. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.) You can also watch the UFC 263 Prelims on YouTube TV , and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. (See all YouTube TV channels .) Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

UFC 263 Prelims — Dober vs. Riddell Preview

The UFC 263 Prelims is headlined by a feature fight between two young UFC Lightweight fighters, as Drew Dober and Brad Riddell square off.

Drew Dober (23-10) is the thirteenth ranked UFC lightweight challenger, and he’d certainly like a bounce back win at UFC 263. This Taekwondo and Brazilian Jui-Jitsu expert is fresh off a loss to a top ten ranked fighter named Islam Makhachev. Dober was submitted in that fight, as he has been in four of his five UFC losses. If you see Dober on the ground and in a choke position, it could be curtains for him. He’d do better to stay on his feet and strike, as five of his nine UFC wins have come by a punching knockout. Dober has one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night award bonuses, so expect him to put on a good show.

Brad “Quake” Riddell (9-1) is only in his third UFC fight, and this native New Zealander has had a short but outstanding pro MMA career. Although he started in MMA in 2013, he had only four fights before 2019. But in January of 2019, Riddell ended his Kickboxing career after a tough string of losses. He went on to win four MMA fights in 2019, including his UFC debut at 243. Riddell brings his powerful striking from his kickboxing discipline to the MMA octagon, so this should be an all action Featured Fight.

How to watch UFC 263 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch the UFC 263 Prelims as well as the Main Card with Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 263 Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 starting at 1 p.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

