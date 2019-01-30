How much does CBS All Access cost?

Best answer: Starting at $5.99 per month you can get a Limited Commercials account, or for $9.99 per month you can opt out of commercials entirely. There's also an option to pay an annual fee that saves you 15 percent of the monthly totals for each plan For a $69.99 annual fee you can get a Limited Commercial account and for $99.99, you can get a Commercial Free account. If you already have a subscription with a supported cable provider you can create a CBS All Access account and use their livestreaming option for free!

CBS: CBS All Access Monthly Subscription ($5.99+/mo)

Breaking down the pricing options

If you would rather pay an annual fee you can always do that instead. When you pay the larger sums annually you save 15% off the usual rate!

Limited Commercials Commercial Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $69.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes

The $5.99 monthly plan comes with limited commercials. That means you'll be opting into viewing ads while watching all of your favorite content, although not as much as you would get on normal live TV. For $4 more monthly you can opt out of the commericals entirely and get access to downloading episodes to your device. The benefit of downloading the episodes is being able to watch them later in Offline Mode. It's perfect for plane rides or other instances where you won't have a connection to the internet.

If you have a subscription with any of the cable providers below you can create a CBS All Acess account to use their live streaming TV option for free. All you have to do is sign in on the CBS website, create an account, and start watching your favorite shows.

Here's a list of the supported cable providers.

Dish

Frontier Communications

Hulu

Optimum

Spectrum

Verizon

Mediacom

PlayStation Vue

Suddenlink

YouTube TV

TDS

Service Electric Cablevision

Fubo

BendBroadBand

What is CBS All Access?

This monthly subscription service offers plenty of your favorite shows , movies, and live streaming TV. For very competetive prices you can be included in all the benefits that come with CBS All Access. Each subscription comes with the ability to watch on two screens at a time and there are plenty of devices compatible with the app.

There are more than enough reasons for you to grab a subscription with this phenominal service. Not only are you paying less than you would for subscriptions like Hulu or Netflix, but there are shows you won't find outside of renting them from Amazon . This includes titles like Star Trek: Discovery , and The Good Fight .

All of our favorite shows

Thousands of episodes are waiting for you to watch with your CBS All Access pass. There is also a Live TV option on their website with a schedule that is updated bi-weekly.