UFC 258 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Midnight on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns • Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green • Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez Prelims • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez • Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima • Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin • Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez Early Prelims • Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher • Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe • Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

UFC 258 is here to deliver a night of great fights to MMA fans, and those who also love Alexa need to figure out how to watch UFC 258 on Amazon Fire TV. Even though you can’t attend these fights in person, you still have the chance to stream all of UFC’s latest Pay-Per-View event. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On February 13, UFC 258 is broadcasting eleven total bouts live from UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features a title fight between the reigning UFC Welterweight champion and his number one contender.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (17-1) is ready to add to his impressive UFC resume, and to do that he’ll need to take down Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-3). Usman has had two dominant title defenses so far, and he shows no signs of slowing down as he clears out this division. Burns is a tough as nails contender ready for the title shot that eluded him when he fought as a lightweight. Is Burns hot enough to pull the upset, or will he be just another victim?

Learn how to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.