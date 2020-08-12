CBS All Access is now available via Amazon Prime Video Channels

CBS All Access is now available as an option on Amazon Prime Video Channels. That means you can subscribe to CBS All Access directly with your Amazon account and pay for it that way, without needing yet another account on another service and having another login to remember.

It costs exactly the same and comes with a free 30-day trial — the exact same as if you subscribed to CBS All Access on its own.

Pricing is just like the regular CBS All Access. For $5.99 a month you get access to much of the greater ViacomCBS catalog, as well as next exclusives like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Twilight Zone. Those shows will all have advertising spaced out while you watch. For $9.99 a month you can get rid of most of the advertising.

The addition of CBS All Access to Amazon Prime Video Channels makes even more advantageous for those who are all in on Amazon Fire TV, with things built that much more closely together.

