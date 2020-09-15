CBS All Access will become Paramount Plus in 2021

ViacomCBS today announced its new global streaming service — Paramount+. This will be the new service for all ViacomCBS properties and will included absorbing (or rebranding, if you will) CBS All Access, "building on a legacy of innovation and superior storytelling that distinguishes one of the most iconic brands in Hollywood."

Paramount+ will be available in early 2021 and will expand to such international markets as Australia, Latin America and the Nordics later in the year.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in a press release. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

In addition to the rebranding, ViacomCBS also announced new original series for Paramount+. Those will include:

The Offer: A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather.

A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather. Lioness: A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist.

A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist. MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40: A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time.

A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time. The Real Criminal Minds: A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show.

A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show. A revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+.

Those new shows will join the previously announced Kamp Koral spinoff from Spongebob Squarepants, as well as the new Spongebob movie Sponge on the Run.

And all of that will continue to live alongside new exclusives like The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. All told, Paramount+ should have more than 30,000 episodes and movies when the rebranding lands in early 2021.

“The response from consumers in just the early weeks of the service’s expansion already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us in bringing these phenomenal ViacomCBS brands together in one premium streaming home under the new Paramount+ name,” Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital, said in the press release. “With the addition of even more content from across the portfolio as well as the new exclusive originals we are announcing today, we look forward to the early 2021 rebrand and bringing existing and new subscribers more of the compelling, genre-spanning live sports, breaking news and mountain of entertainment ViacomCBS has to offer.”

No official word yet on pricing for the rebuilt service, though it's believed to be in line with CBS All Access, which runs $5.99 a month for the basic service, and $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of advertising.