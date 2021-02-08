Get a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off if you sign up for CBS All Access by March 4

The Paramount+ streaming service launches March 4. And while it's tempting to just call it a rebranding of CBS All Access — which is going to become Paramount+ on that date — it's more than that. More shows, more series, more movies — and it'll be available in more countries all over the world, and not just in the United States.

If you've yet to sign up for CBS All Access and think you might want to watch the same stuff on Paramount+, now is a particularly good time to do so. Because you canet g 50 percent off the Paramount+ price if you sign up for CBS. That means 50 percent off the $59.99 subscription that includes advertising in the on-demand shows, or 50 percent off the $99.99 annual subscription that gets rid of most advertising.

Or to put things even more succinctly: You can get a year's subscription to Paramount+ for either $30 (with ads) or $50 (without ads) if you sign up for CBS All Access today. (And it works great whether you watch Paramount+ on Roku or some other streaming platform.)

Here's how:

Go to www.cbs.com/all-access. Choose either "limited commercials" or "commercial free." Enter your email and other information. Enter your payment method. Make sure PARAMOUNTPLUS is in the discount code section. You should see "50% off 12 months" in the discount section, and your total should be listed as zero. Click "Start CBS All Access."

And that's it. When March 4 rolls around, CBS All Access will automatically transition to become Paramount+, and you'll automatically have access to everything Paramount+ has to offer. That includes the CBS catalog, shows from MTV, Comedy Central and the Smithsonian Network. In includes the entire Star Trek collective of shows.

And it includes new exclusives like Yellowstone, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, The Stand, Star Trek: Discovery, and more.

Here's the fine print, if that's the sort of thing you concern yourself with:

Sign up for a CBS All Access annual plan today and for a limited time we'll sweeten the deal with 50% off your first year. Then stream even MORE shows, movies & originals when your subscription transitions over to Paramount+ on March 4. Offer expires on 03/03/2021 11:59 PM GMT. Terms and conditions apply. Code PARAMOUNTPLUS will be automatically applied upon checkout.

And after all that? Just enjoy.