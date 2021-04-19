What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

"P!nk: All I Know So Far" arrives May 7.

Amazon is kicking off May with a few new Amazon Original Movies. The month kicks off with The Boy From Medellín on May 7, a documentary following reggaeton singer J Balvin as he prepares for a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

Later in the month we’ll get ; P!nk: All I Know So Far, a documentary following award-winning musician P!NK and Solos, a new anthology series from Hunters creator David Weil starring Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Beyond that, Amazon is adding a ton of great library titles including The Da Vinci Code, Aliens, Angels & Demons, and Mr & Mrs. Smith.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming in May:

May 1

Movies

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

Movies

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

Movies

The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Movies

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Movies

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

Series

The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

Series

Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1