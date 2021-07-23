What's New on Prime Video in August 2021

August is bringing with it a number of new Amazon Originals including Val, a documentary focusing on Val Kilmer that reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man. That arrives on Aug. 6.

Also on Aug. 6 we’ll get the final two episodes of Making The Cut, and then on Aug. 13 season 2 of Modern Love arrives with eight new episodes. In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality.

Beyond those originals, there are also a ton of new library titles coming to the streamer in August. Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:

August 1

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Series

Addison : Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan : Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo : Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores : Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential : Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious : Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day : Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child : Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again : Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made : Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words : Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders : Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge : Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West : Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

August 6

Movies

*Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) - Amazon Original Series : Season 1

August 13

Movies

*EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME - Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Series

*Modern Love - Amazon Original Series : Season 2

August 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Movies

*Annette - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)

Specials