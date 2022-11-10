Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review — honors the fallen while forging spectacular path forward

The late Chadwick Boseman was a vibrant person who backed up his charisma with a deep well of talent. So how do you move Black Panther, which was centered around his character T'Challa, forward? By respectfully acknowledging the loss and guiding people to remember that in Wakanda death is never an ending. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracefully grounds itself in pain and hope. This isn't the return to Wakanda anyone wanted; but it's the one we needed.

Writer/director Ryan Coogler leans into the expansive history of Black Panther, offering a treatise on grief and renewal. Brace yourself, because Wakanda Forever wastes no time diving into the death of King T'Challa, instead it offers a path forward that begins in grief. The movie's early tribute for a ruler — and man — is an evocative and sincere opening.

In this irrevocably changed world, a bereft Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and a bitter Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), must lead Wakanda forward. But Wakanda’s no longer secluded enough to allow deep mourning to the exclusion of all else. Just like in the real world, melancholia’s only part of the landscape. So Wakanda Forever must offer more than just catharsis.

Thankfully, Boseman was just one player in a stellar ensemble capable of ensuring the center holds. No one will ever replace him; but that's the point. Coogler drives this home early highlighting Queen Ramonda and the Dora Milja demonstrating the nation-state's intent to honor its fallen King's legacy and stand undaunted. This includes the movie's position on colonizers and the West's rabid duplicity. It's a fiercely resonant and revelatory throughline in every act, so much so the complexities and nuances of the isolationism/protectionism storyline that follows may be lost on the unwary.

Wakanda Forever begins with the fallout — intended or not — of T'Challa's decision to unveil Wakanda's true might at the end of Black Panther. As the characters go through the stages of grief, the broader plot looks at Wakanda's agency with a more expansive perspective. With that comes a new enemy: Namor (Tenoch Huerta) ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan, whose people call him Kukulkan.

Namor blames Wakanda for putting his kingdom at risk and demands they be recompensed. Through Namor the actual annihilation of Central and South America’s Indigenous kingdoms comes center stage, decentering western historical narratives. Thankfully though, Wakanda Forever doesn’t rush the backstory reveal. Their motivations, though similar, are not the same. And to a Wakanda already wrestling with "friends" more interested in conquest, Namor's first veiled threat sets the Wakandans and Talokanians in opposition. The overall impact is a lively story straight through to the climax.

The simplistic view is to accuse Coogler of "ignoring the true enemy" in exchange for pitting two nations of color against one another. But those less inclined to ignore that comics are rooted in the world outside our window, such distrust is reality. Plus, if the intent is to draw on the storyline in the source material, a conflicted and combative relationship between the kingdoms needs a rational basis.

For some, these various tonal shift may feel like a step away from the intensely standalone feel of Black Panther. However, introducing the Black Panther was never just about fan service for Black audiences. This sequel makes it clear, the kingdom of Wakanda doesn't operate outside the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pretending otherwise is just being contrarian about the subgenre's inherent interconnectedness. And at the end of Phase Four, it begs the question: why are you here if how superhero narratives are designed to explore/expand the world still bothers you?

Specific examples of Wakanda Forever expanding the MCU include the highly anticipated introduction of Rhi Rhi Williams (Dominique Thorne). For the cynical, it's "product" churn, but for genre fans it's superhero continuity. The established world builds depth through new directions. The execution may be occasionally unwieldy; but it's an intriguing dueling narrative. One designed to logically weave into existing MCU threads and another that widens the universe to include the great expanse beneath the sea.

If the film has a weakness, it's the same as in Black Panther; some of the VFX and Weta works against the action sequences.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image credit: Marvel)

Despite its shortcomings, Wakanda Forever is a spectacle of color and visual delight. Coogler’s commitment to character continues, as recognizable figures like Lord M'Baku (Winston Duke) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) remain central to the storyline’s pivotal moments. It's almost an embarrassment of riches that trying to detail would only lead to spoilers. There's a thoughtfulness in Wakanda Forever's quiet that colors the dialogue with emotion. It creates a different kind of humor, reflectiveness, danger and makes space for a young princess to rage, grieve and rebuild her sense of safety. The end result is a spectacular series of lessons in how to carry on without leaving vital pieces of the self behind. And if you expect Wakanda Forever to spend an ounce of capital caving a certain vocal faction, you underestimate Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in movie theaters everywhere.