SAG Awards 2025: nominees, date, host and everything we know about the awards show
SAG Awards recognize the best performances in movies and TV, as deemed by fellow actors.
Awards season is in full swing, and one of the more high profile shows on the calendar is the SAG Awards 2025. This awards show specifically focuses on the performances, as actors weigh in on who they believe gave the best performances of the year across movies and TV.
SAG-AFTRA, the primary union for actors working in the movie and TV industry, is the group behind the SAG Awards. In addition to recognizing individual performers, the SAG Awards also recognize the work of the stunt teams and they hand their top prize to the best ensembles of the year.
Here is everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2025, from who’s nominated to when the show is going to air (and where).
SAG Awards 2025 date
This year’s SAG Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 23, streaming live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix.
In order to watch the SAG Awards, you must be a Netflix subscriber.
SAG Awards 2025 nominees
Here is the full slate of SAG Awards nominees across movies and TV:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofiá Gascón, Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary season 4
- The Bear season 3
- Hacks season 3
- Only Murders in the Building season 4
- Shrinking season 2
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man season 2
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys season 4
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon season 2
- The Penguin
- Shogun
SAG Awards 2025 host
Kristen Bell has been tapped to host the SAG Awards in 2025, which marks her second straight year serving as the emcee for the night. Bell previously hosted the SAG Awards in 2018.
The SAG Awards has traditionally gone without a host through most of its 30-year history, with Bell serving as the first in 2018. Megan Mullaly followed in 2019, but the show had gone without a host for all ceremonies since 2019 until Bell was tapped to take over hosting duties for the SAG Awards 2025.
“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” Bell said in Netflix’s announcement. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best ... celebrating ourselves 🙂.”
SAG Awards 2025 Life Achievement Award
This year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is Jane Fonda, who will be recognized during the ceremony.
Fonda is a two-time Oscar-winning actress (Klute, Coming Home) and a four-time SAG Award nominee, including three for the Netflix series Grace & Frankie. In addition to her work on screen, Fonda has been a lifelong political activist, protesting the Vietnam and Iraq wars and fighting for climate change and women’s rights.
SAG Awards behind the scenes
The SAG Awards 2025 is going to take place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
While Netflix is going to be streaming the awards live for all of its subscribers, the actual show is produced by Silent Hill Productions, in partnership with SAG-AFTRA.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.