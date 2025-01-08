SAG Awards 2025: nominees, date, host and everything we know about the awards show

Awards season is in full swing, and one of the more high profile shows on the calendar is the SAG Awards 2025. This awards show specifically focuses on the performances, as actors weigh in on who they believe gave the best performances of the year across movies and TV.

SAG-AFTRA, the primary union for actors working in the movie and TV industry, is the group behind the SAG Awards. In addition to recognizing individual performers, the SAG Awards also recognize the work of the stunt teams and they hand their top prize to the best ensembles of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2025, from who’s nominated to when the show is going to air (and where).

This year’s SAG Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 23, streaming live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix.

In order to watch the SAG Awards, you must be a Netflix subscriber.

SAG Awards 2025 nominees

Here is the full slate of SAG Awards nominees across movies and TV:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore in The Substance (Image credit: Mubi)

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofiá Gascón, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal (Image credit: Sky)

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man season 2

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

SAG Awards 2025 host

Kristen Bell has been tapped to host the SAG Awards in 2025, which marks her second straight year serving as the emcee for the night. Bell previously hosted the SAG Awards in 2018.

The SAG Awards has traditionally gone without a host through most of its 30-year history, with Bell serving as the first in 2018. Megan Mullaly followed in 2019, but the show had gone without a host for all ceremonies since 2019 until Bell was tapped to take over hosting duties for the SAG Awards 2025.

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” Bell said in Netflix’s announcement. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best ... celebrating ourselves 🙂.”

SAG Awards 2025 Life Achievement Award

This year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is Jane Fonda, who will be recognized during the ceremony.

Fonda is a two-time Oscar-winning actress (Klute, Coming Home) and a four-time SAG Award nominee, including three for the Netflix series Grace & Frankie. In addition to her work on screen, Fonda has been a lifelong political activist, protesting the Vietnam and Iraq wars and fighting for climate change and women’s rights.

SAG Awards behind the scenes

The SAG Awards 2025 is going to take place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

While Netflix is going to be streaming the awards live for all of its subscribers, the actual show is produced by Silent Hill Productions, in partnership with SAG-AFTRA.