SAG Awards 2025: nominees, date, host and everything we know about the awards show

By
published

SAG Awards recognize the best performances in movies and TV, as deemed by fellow actors.

Idris Elba at the SAG Awards 2024
Idris Elba at the SAG Awards 2024 (Image credit: (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Awards season is in full swing, and one of the more high profile shows on the calendar is the SAG Awards 2025. This awards show specifically focuses on the performances, as actors weigh in on who they believe gave the best performances of the year across movies and TV.

SAG-AFTRA, the primary union for actors working in the movie and TV industry, is the group behind the SAG Awards. In addition to recognizing individual performers, the SAG Awards also recognize the work of the stunt teams and they hand their top prize to the best ensembles of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2025, from who’s nominated to when the show is going to air (and where).

SAG Awards 2025 date

This year’s SAG Awards are taking place on Sunday, February 23, streaming live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix.

In order to watch the SAG Awards, you must be a Netflix subscriber.

SAG Awards 2025 nominees

Here is the full slate of SAG Awards nominees across movies and TV:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore in The Substance

Demi Moore in The Substance (Image credit: Mubi)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)
  • Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson smiling as Janine in Abbott Elementary season 4

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal stars Eddie Redmayne.

Eddie Redmayne in The Day of the Jackal (Image credit: Sky)
  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man season 2
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

SAG Awards 2025 host

Kristen Bell has been tapped to host the SAG Awards in 2025, which marks her second straight year serving as the emcee for the night. Bell previously hosted the SAG Awards in 2018.

The SAG Awards has traditionally gone without a host through most of its 30-year history, with Bell serving as the first in 2018. Megan Mullaly followed in 2019, but the show had gone without a host for all ceremonies since 2019 until Bell was tapped to take over hosting duties for the SAG Awards 2025.

“Thrilled to be hosting the SAG Awards again this year,” Bell said in Netflix’s announcement. “I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best ... celebrating ourselves 🙂.”

SAG Awards 2025 Life Achievement Award

This year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is Jane Fonda, who will be recognized during the ceremony.

Fonda is a two-time Oscar-winning actress (Klute, Coming Home) and a four-time SAG Award nominee, including three for the Netflix series Grace & Frankie. In addition to her work on screen, Fonda has been a lifelong political activist, protesting the Vietnam and Iraq wars and fighting for climate change and women’s rights.

SAG Awards behind the scenes

The SAG Awards 2025 is going to take place at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

While Netflix is going to be streaming the awards live for all of its subscribers, the actual show is produced by Silent Hill Productions, in partnership with SAG-AFTRA.

Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.