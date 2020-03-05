Star Trek Picard: When it airs, how to watch, and everything we know so far

Patrick Stewart as Picard and Jonathan Frakes as Riker in "Star Trek: Picard" on CBS All Access. Source: Trae Patton/CBS (Image credit: Trae Patton/CBS)

What you need to know • Star Trek: Picard is now avialable on CBS All Access. • New episiodes will premiere on Thursdays. • Engage.

Capt. Jean-Luc Picard is back. Sir Patrick Stewart has reprised his roll as the Star Trek character in the aptly named Star Trek: Picard . It's airing exclusively on CBS All Access , the streaming arm of the CBS network.

While the timeline for Star Trek can become a little confusing, this series will take place after the story of the syndicated Star Trek: The Next Generation , which aired from 1987 to 1994. There also were four movies based on The Next Generation with the most recent movie, Nemesis, released in 2002. So far it looks like Picard will have a a good chunk of the original cast alongside some exciting newcomers.

This is not to be confused with the newer movies. The rebooted movies Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness directed by JJ Abrams, as well as Star Trek Beyond directed by Justin Lin, are good movies — but they take place on a different timeline. For the television series' stories, these can be safely ignored. They're still definitely worth watching and are a great test for any new TV or sound system I get.

The first teaser for Star Trek: Picard was released back in May 2019.

When can you watch Picard ?

Star Trek: Picard made its debut on CBS All Access on Jan. 23, 2020. New episodes premiere each Thursday, for a total of 10 in the first season.

How to watch

Star Trek: Picard will be released on CBS All Access in the United States and on Space and Crave Canada. Some 200 other countries will have access to the show on Amazon Prime Video.

CBS All Access is available on a lot of devices and can even be accessed through Amazon Prime.

With CBS All Access you get the choice between a $5.99-per-month plan that includes commercials and a $9.99-per-month plan with no commercials. You can save by paying for the entire year up front if you love CBS shows. There's also a a free trial for seven days to see if it works for you.

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Star Trek: Picard episode titles

CBS hasn't officially released all of the episode titles yet, but it has given us a few.

Episode 101: Remembrance

Episode 102: Maps and Legends

Episode 103: The End is the Beginning

Episode 104: Absolute Candor

Episode 105: Stardust City Rag

Also: Pictures and more from the episodes so far

The Star Trek: Picard aftershow

Once you're done with the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard each week, check in with the official Picard aftershow . The Ready Room will premiere at 10 a.m. Eastern each Thursday (that's 7 a.m. on the West Coast) and will recap that week's episode.

And The Ready Room has a pretty perfect host on board, too — Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation and had numerous episodes with Picard himself.

The Ready Room is available on CBS All Access, Facebook, Instagram TV, and YouTube.

Star Trek: Picard in pictures

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: CBS) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: CBS)

What if you are new to Star Trek?

If you have managed to go through life without ever reading, watching, or playing Star Trek content, then it's possible you don't understand why Star Trek: Picard is interesting. Picard is named for the old captain, Jean-Luc Picard, of the USS Enterprise, an iconic disc shaped vessel with glowing external warp drives. It's a beautiful ship designed for science and diplomacy and has become a symbol of hope and optimism. We don't know if the Enterprise will return in Picard but I really hope it does.

What sets Star Trek apart from other space sci-fi adventures is that while the crew often gets pulled into battles, the Enterprise is a research vessel not designed for war. To save you from reading the entire history of Star Trek, the anti-war nature of the show helps it lean more towards a character driven drama rather than an action show.

If you want to get into Star Trek, there's never been a better time with modern productions easing you into the uncanny valley where a lot of the older shows reside. There's no doubt that Picard is a treat for fans of The Next Generation but with the currently running Star Trek: Discovery, recent action-oriented movies, and the promise of Star Trek: Picard, there has never been a better time to get into Star Trek.

If you're interested and need some homework to catch up, Star Trek: The Next Generation is available on CBS All Access , Amazon Prime , and Netflix.

And what about the fans?

If you consider yourself a Star Trek fan, start with the extended trailer.

With beautiful cinematography, realistic special effects, and the promise of old characters making a return, there's a lot to get excited about. While I've only really been into Star Trek for a few years now, I can already feel that Star Trek: Picard will be a special and respectful tribute to the fans.

In the trailers we see some old faces returning besides Picard such as Seven of Nine from Star Trek Voyager, Data, Deanna Troy, William Riker, and even Hugh from The Next Generation played by the original actors.

Let's be honest, if you watched The Next Generation, you probably already know most of what I've said and can't wait for "early 2020." I'm right there with you.

Are you ready?

I know I'm going to spend a lot of time rewatching the older seasons of Star Trek in the coming months and maybe even use this opportunity to give Discovery a shot. What I know for sure is that when 2020 rolls around, I'll be on the edge of my chair waiting for Jean-Luc Picard to take his place on the bridge and say the magic word.

Engage.