CBS All Access now works directly on Vizio TVs

If you've got a Vizio TV and don't want any other sort of boxes or dongles attached but still want to, ya know, be able to watch things, you now have another option.

CBS All Access — the standalone subscription service from the network — is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs.

CBS All Access is available with commercials for $5.99 a month, and (mostly) commercial-free for $9.99 a month.

To get things going, hit up cbs.com/vizio .

"CBS ALL ACCESS" SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE ON VIZIO SMARTCAST™ TVs

CBS All Access Delivers Full Seasons of Current Primetime, Daytime and Late Night CBS Shows, Thousands of Episodes from CBS' Library of Classics, Live Streaming of Local CBS Stations, Plus Access to Original Series like "Star Trek: Discovery," "Strange Angel," "The Good Fight" and More

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Oct. 18, 2018 – CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the launch of the service on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

"We continue to see tremendous growth on Smart TVs and Connected TV platforms," said Rob Gelick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Entertainment Digital. "Expanding CBS All Access' distribution across devices to VIZIO SmartCast TVs will enable even more consumers to stream CBS All Access."

With two subscription options – reduced commercials for $5.99/month and commercial-free* for $9.99/month – CBS All Access offers:

More than 10,000 episodes on demand, including current primetime, late night and daytime CBS shows in addition to CBS classics like "Star Trek," "Cheers," "Medium" and more.

Full building seasons of all current CBS primetime series such as SALVATION, SEAL TEAM, NCIS and CRIMINAL MINDS.

All past seasons of 14 hit CBS series including BIG BROTHER, NCIS and HAWAII FIVE-0.

A live stream of subscribers' local CBS stations, including NFL ON CBS programming and specials like THE GRAMMY® AWARDS and THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS.

Access to the service's original series including STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, and STRANGE ANGEL as well as upcoming originals ONE DOLLAR, TELL ME A STORY, THE TWILIGHT ZONE and others.

To sign up for CBS All Access on your VIZIO Smart TV, visit: cbs.com/vizio and follow the onscreen prompts.

*Editor's Note: CBS All Access' live streaming offering of local CBS Television stations will continue to feature the same commercials as the over-the-air broadcast and select on-demand shows will include promotional interruptions.