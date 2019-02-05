Five reasons to subscribe to CBS All Access

We all need a little convincing when it comes to signing up for a new subscription service, especially if it means ditching an old one. If you've found yourself here it's because you heard about CBS All Access and you want to know what all the fuss is about. Well, buckle up, friend. We're about to take a ride where I'm going to tell you all about this service and why you should totally subscribe to it. If you're still on the fence you can even do a one-week free trial to test before you buy!

One week free frial at CBS All Access

1. A slate of great original programming

CBS All Access has quite a bit of original content that will give you more than enough reasons to want a subscription. There's Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, of cousre, but here are a few titles that are sure to spark your attention that you may not have heard of.

Strange Angel is a drama mystery with a splash of fantasy. This is a story of a man named Jack Parsons who has a dream to build a rocket and fly to the stars. Instead of finding his dream in the mysterious stars he found himself stuck in the middle of a mysterious cult that practices magic.

One Dollar is a drama mystery full of excitement. Multiple murders have taken place in a small town in America. Somehow the finger trail on a one dollar bill tells the story of these murders by linking a group of people together as suspects. Each episode reveals the secrets of the people who live in this small town while we all try to figure out who the real psychopath is.

No Activity is a hilarious comedy starring two of my favorite actors: Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows. This show revolves around two low-end cops who are looking for a bit of excitement. Through a series of awkward events they find themselves in the middle of a major drug bust and hilarity ensues.

Like what you see so far? Go to the CBS All Access website and check out all their other original shows you could be watching now!

2. Perfect for the nostalgic nights

Want to take a trip down memory lane? All your favorite classic shows like The Brady Bunch and Cheers are waiting for you on CBS All Access, arranged into neat categories so you can figure out what to watch.

It doesn't matter if you want to laugh, cry, or be on the edge of your seat; this subscription has everything you could want and more. There are even sports options with CBS Sports, such as NCAA, NFL, SEC, and Super Bowl coverage.

I have a date with CBS, a bowl of popcorn, and a marathon of Young Sheldon on my horizon. What about you?

3. Device compatibility

As it stands this subscription doesn't have the option to customize the number of screens you're able to watch on. Each subscription allows two screens to watch simulataneously from a number of compatible devices, including:

Amazon FireTV

Apple TV

Apple iPad

Apple iPhone

Android

Roku

Google Chromecast

Windows 10

PlayStation 4

Xbox

It doesn't matter if you're hiding your phone in the corner of your desk while you desperately try to catch up on NCIS or if you're loading up a comedy special on your TV for the whole family to enjoy. You can watch anything on CBS All Access from just about any device .

4. Live streaming TV

Not only does this subscription give you the option to choose what you watch, but you can also watch live TV. CBS updates its live schedule bi-weekly. Here you can catch all the latest episodes of shows like Big Brother. This is also perfect for those times when you can't decide what to watch .

Everything you could ever want, anytime you want it.

Did you miss the latest episode of your favorite show? Don't worry, CBS has your back. Instead of waiting for an entirely new season to drop for an update, like you would on Netflix, CBS updates its show pages as the episodes come out. You may be behind, but you won't have to wait for very long.

5. Something this good must cost a fortune, right? WRONG

Limited Commercials Commercial Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $69.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes

I had to blink a few times to make sure I was seeing the price right. With CBS All Access, you can opt into dealing with a few ads for less than half the price of a basic Netflix plan or go ad-free entirely and still pay less.

CBS All Access also gives you the option to pay a larger sum as an annual fee instead. Paying this way saves you 15 percent of the regular monthly price. Regardless of which plan you decide.

So there you have it

CBS All Access is here and ready to give you all the best shows and movies for a favorable price. Cut the cord, go get an account, and see what all this hype is about. Then come back and tell me about all the shows you're binge watching.