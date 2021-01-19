CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus on March 4

CBS All Access will become Paramount Plus on March 4, 2021. The change, was which announced in 2020, has been in the works for months — it was just the exact date that we didn't yet know.

Along with the timing, parent company ViacomCBS also says that Paramount+ will hit a number of international markets. Latin America is up first on launch day. The Nordics will flow on March 25, 2021, and Australia will get access in the middle of the year. The Canadian version of CBS All Access also will be rebranded on March 4.

We'll get more news on Feb. 24, 2021, when ViacomCBS hosts an investor event and serves up its fourth-quarter and full 2020 financials.

Why change from CBS All Access to Paramount Plus? The big reason is in the branding itself. CBS All Access already was more than just CBS-branded content — it also has hundreds of Paramount-owned shows and movies at the ready — and the Paramount brand certainly has a larger reach than a U.S.-based broadcast network. And all that comes amid plans for even more new and exclusive content in the years ahead.

In the shorter-term, you can still enjoy new exclusives like Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone, as well as the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and new fare from Spongebob Squarepants.

Other new exclusive series include:

The Offer: A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather.

A 10-episode series based on the making of The Godfather. Lioness: A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist.

A spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on a real CIA program that follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist. MTV's Behind the Music — The Top 40: A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time.

A reimagined version of the classic show that looks at the 40 biggest music artists of all time. The Real Criminal Minds: A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show.

A true-crime docuseries based on the hit CBS show. A revival of The Game as part of BET's programming on Paramount+.

There's been no word of a price increase yet. CBS All Access currently costs $5.99 a month for the basic service, and $9.99 a month if you want to watch everything without advertising. CBS All Access — and Paramount Plus — also is available on all major streaming services, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, iOS and iPads, Android phones and tablets, and in a web browser.

And CBS All Access also will stream Super Bowl 2021 on Feb. 7.