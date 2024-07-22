TV Times Awards 2024: coming soon...

It has been another terrific year of television, and, in September, we'll begin celebrating all your favourite shows and stars of the past 12 months with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards! Yes, the TV Times Awards 2024 is on the way!

The 2023 Awards saw a record-breaking number of votes as readers had their say across 13 categories, with nominees joining in the fun by posting messages on social media to rally support.

Last year saw a rare quadruple triumph, as Happy Valley season 3 walked away with Favourite Returning Drama and Favourite TV Moment for the last-ever episode, while Sarah Lancashire was crowned Favourite Actor (Drama) and Siobhan Finneran scooped Favourite Supporting Actor (Drama).

There was also triple joy for EastEnders, winning Favourite Soap as well as Danielle Harold taking home the Favourite Soap Actor trophy and Lillia Turner named Favourite Young Actor (Under 18).

Mrs Brown's Boys enjoyed a double win as the show scooped Favourite Comedy while star Brendan O'Carroll was crowned Favourite Actor (Comedy).

Also proudly taking away awards were Ant and Dec (Favourite Presenter), Beyond Paradise (Favourite New Drama), Strictly Come Dancing (Favourite Entertainment Show) and The Repair Shop (Favourite Factual Show).

Finally, Vera's leading lady Brenda Blethyn was presented with our prestigious Special Contribution to TV gong, while we honoured presenter Paul O'Grady, who sadly passed away in March 2023, with our rare Editor's Special Award: The People’s Performer.

In September, the TV Times Awards 2024 will be launched on this page and in the magazine, where this year’s exciting categories and star-spangled shortlist will be revealed, along with details of how you can vote for all your favourites!