TV Times Awards 2021! How to vote and all you need to know

The TV Times Awards 2021 are on their way!

Were you Team Sausage from the beginning of The Masked Singer? Are you still recovering from *that* tragic ending to Unforgotten? Did you guess who Line of Duty’s H was? And did you like the ending? Which soap has stood out for you?

We’ve had plenty to get excited about in a brilliant year of telly, and, in September, we’ll begin celebrating our favourite stars and shows of 2021 with the launch of this year’s TV Times Awards.

How to vote in the TV Times Awards 2021

Voting is yet to start but we will let you know how to vote as soon as the nominations are announced.

Every year, the winning stars and programme makers tell us our annual readers’ poll always means a little more than other awards because they are voted for by you, the viewers.

The 2020 awards saw you vote in your thousands, with nominees joining the fun by posting videos and messages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in a bid to secure your votes.

Winners included David Tennant (Favourite Actor), Ant and Dec (Favourite Presenter), This Morning (Favourite Daytime Show), After Life (Favourite On Demand Show) and The Repair Shop (Favourite Factual Show).

There was also a double celebration for Killing Eve as the BBC’s hit cat-and-mouse thriller scooped the coveted Favourite Drama title and star Jodie Comer was named your Favourite Actress.

And who will succeed 2020’s Favourite Newcomer, Normal People’s Paul Mescal, and be crowned the rising star of 2021?

Come back soon...

The TV Times Awards 2021 will be launched on this page and in the magazine in September, when the star-spangled shortlist will be revealed, along with details of how you can vote — and win a prize in the process….

So, make sure you don't miss this year's TV Times Awards. They're going to be a lot of fun!