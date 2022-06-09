TV Times Awards 2022 — all you need to know

It's been another terrific year of television, and, in September, we’ll begin celebrating all your favourite stars and shows of 2022 with the launch of our annual TV Times Awards!

There have been lots of great shows so far including Death in Paradise season 11, Silent Witness season 25, and the latest series of Call the Midwife. While on Disney Plus, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a big hit. Over on BritBox, there have been dramas like Sanditon season 2 and Magpie Murders to enjoy. On the reality front, there's been a new series of Britain's Got Talent to watch, while Love Island 2022 is now in full swing.

But, what's been your favourite shows? And what stars do you like?

TV Times Awards 2022 — YOU DECIDE!

The 2021 TV Times Awards saw you vote in your thousands, with nominees joining in the fun by posting videos and messages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in a bid to secure your votes.

Last year, there was a triple triumph for BBC1 thriller Line of Duty as Martin Compston was crowned Favourite Actor and Vicky McClure was named Favourite Actress, while the show was awarded Favourite Drama.

Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh had cause for double celebration as he was presented with our prestigious Special Contribution to Television gong, and Beat the Chasers scooped Favourite Game Show.

Also proudly taking home awards were Ant and Dec (Favourite Presenters), Clarkson’s Farm (Favourite On-Demand Show), Gogglebox (Favourite Reality Show), Life in Colour (Favourite Factual Show), Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher (Favourite Soap Star), Mrs Brown’s Boys (Favourite Comedy), Olly Alexander (Favourite Newcomer), Strictly Come Dancing (Favourite Entertainment Show) and This Morning (Favourite Daytime Show).

COME BACK SOON!

The TV Times Awards 2022 will be launched on this page and in the magazine in September, when the star-spangled shortlist will be revealed, along with details of how you can vote…